No. 8 Michigan beats No. 14 Maryland 87-69 behind Olivia Olson’s 28 points

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson scored 21 of her game-high 28 points in the first half, and No. 8 Michigan snapped No. 14 Maryland’s six-game winning streak with an 87-69 victory in the teams’ regular-season finale on Saturday.

Olson, who had a career-high 31 points in an overtime win over Ohio State on Wednesday, added eight rebounds and four assists. Syla Swords had 17 points for Michigan (24-5 overall, 15-3 Big Ten), which completed the program’s most successful regular season by leading nearly the entire game.

The Wolverines will be either the second or third seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament.

Mila Holloway had 12 points and six assists and Te’Yala Delfosse added 10 points.

Oluchi Okananwa’s 19 points topped Maryland (23-7, 11-7). Yarden Garzon added 14 points, while Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu and Addi Mack each scored 12.

NO. 25 PRINCETON 62, HARVARD 49

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Fadima Tall scored 18 points, Skye Belker added 13 and Ashley Chea put up 12 for Princeton in a win over Harvard.

Tall added nine rebounds and four steals for the Tigers (23-3, 11-2 Ivy League), who took a 27-22 lead into halftime.

Princeton shot 47% overall from the field (24 of 51) and scored 18 points off turnovers. The Tigers extended their advantage with a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to take a 51-36 lead with 6:39 left to play.

Harvard (16-10, 9-4) was led by Karlee White with 10 points. White, who is the Crimson’s leading scorer, left the game with two minutes to go with an apparent leg injury. She was carried off the court and into the locker room.

