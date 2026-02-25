No. 7 Oklahoma hosts Arkansas following Jones’ 21-point outing

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-18, 0-14 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (21-6, 9-5 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Arkansas Razorbacks (11-18, 0-14 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (21-6, 9-5 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas visits No. 7 Oklahoma after Taleyah Jones scored 21 points in Arkansas’ 78-57 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Sooners are 13-2 in home games. Oklahoma is third in college basketball with 43.1 rebounds led by Raegan Beers averaging 10.5.

The Razorbacks are 0-14 in SEC play. Arkansas gives up 76.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Oklahoma averages 87.2 points, 11.1 more per game than the 76.1 Arkansas gives up. Arkansas has shot at a 38.7% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

The Sooners and Razorbacks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Chavez is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 17.5 points for the Razorbacks. Bonnie Deas is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 0-10, averaging 67.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

