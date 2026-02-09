No. 7 Iowa State visits Edmonds and TCU

Iowa State Cyclones (21-2, 8-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (14-9, 4-6 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 9…

Iowa State Cyclones (21-2, 8-2 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (14-9, 4-6 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: TCU takes on No. 7 Iowa State after Xavier Edmonds scored 26 points in TCU’s 84-82 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Horned Frogs are 10-5 on their home court. TCU is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cyclones are 8-2 against conference opponents. Iowa State scores 85.9 points while outscoring opponents by 20.9 points per game.

TCU makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Iowa State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game TCU gives up.

The Horned Frogs and Cyclones face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Punch is shooting 53.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Horned Frogs. Edmonds is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Milan Momcilovic is shooting 55.0% and averaging 18.7 points for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

