No. 7 Florida visits Texas following Condon’s 24-point game

Florida Gators (21-6, 12-2 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (17-10, 8-6 SEC) Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Florida Gators (21-6, 12-2 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (17-10, 8-6 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Florida visits Texas after Alex Condon scored 24 points in Florida’s 94-75 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Longhorns have gone 12-3 at home. Texas scores 85.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Gators have gone 12-2 against SEC opponents. Florida is 18-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas’ average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida allows. Florida averages 11.0 more points per game (86.4) than Texas allows (75.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Dailyn Swain is shooting 59.3% and averaging 21.6 points over the past 10 games.

Urban Klavzar is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 10.1 points. Thomas Haugh is averaging 17.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 81.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Gators: 9-1, averaging 87.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

