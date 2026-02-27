No. 7 Florida takes on No. 20 Arkansas following Condon’s 23-point showing

Arkansas Razorbacks (21-7, 11-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (22-6, 13-2 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Arkansas Razorbacks (21-7, 11-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (22-6, 13-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Florida plays No. 20 Arkansas after Alex Condon scored 23 points in Florida’s 84-71 victory over the Texas Longhorns.

The Gators have gone 12-1 at home. Florida scores 86.3 points and has outscored opponents by 15.1 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 11-4 in SEC play. Arkansas is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Florida makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Arkansas averages 19.1 more points per game (90.3) than Florida allows to opponents (71.2).

The Gators and Razorbacks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Urban Klavzar averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Thomas Haugh is averaging 16.9 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 22.2 points and 6.2 assists for the Razorbacks. Billy Richmond III is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 91.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

