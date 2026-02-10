No. 6 UConn visits Butler following Bizjack’s 23-point showing

UConn Huskies (22-2, 12-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-11, 4-9 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (22-2, 12-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (13-11, 4-9 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces No. 6 UConn after Finley Bizjack scored 23 points in Butler’s 70-55 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-4 in home games. Butler is third in the Big East scoring 81.1 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Huskies are 12-1 in conference play. UConn has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Butler averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.3 per game UConn gives up. UConn averages 79.3 points per game, 2.0 more than the 77.3 Butler allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bizjack is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.9 points. Michael Ajayi is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

Tarris Reed Jr. is shooting 64.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Huskies. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

