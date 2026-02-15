No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones square off against the No. 3 Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars (23-2, 11-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (22-3, 9-3 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Houston Cougars (23-2, 11-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (22-3, 9-3 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Iowa State take on the No. 3 Houston.

The Cyclones are 14-0 on their home court. Iowa State is 19-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars are 11-1 in Big 12 play. Houston is 17-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Iowa State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Houston gives up. Houston averages 13.8 more points per game (78.3) than Iowa State allows (64.5).

The Cyclones and Cougars match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milan Momcilovic is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emanuel Sharp is averaging 16.6 points for the Cougars. Kingston Flemings is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

