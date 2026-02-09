No. 5 Illinois hosts Winter and Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin visits No. 5 Illinois after Nolan Winter scored 26 points in Wisconsin’s 78-77 overtime loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 12-1 in home games. Illinois averages 84.5 points and has outscored opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The Badgers are 8-4 against conference opponents. Wisconsin has a 15-7 record against teams above .500.

Illinois averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 15.1 more points per game (83.0) than Illinois gives up to opponents (67.9).

The Fighting Illini and Badgers meet Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Mirkovic is averaging 12.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Keaton Wagler is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Boyd is scoring 20.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 18.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.