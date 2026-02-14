No. 4 Texas visits No. 22 Tennessee following Booker’s 20-point outing

Texas Longhorns (23-3, 9-3 SEC) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-6, 8-2 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas faces No. 22 Tennessee after Madison Booker scored 20 points in Texas’ 86-70 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Lady Volunteers have gone 9-1 at home. Tennessee has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Longhorns have gone 9-3 against SEC opponents. Texas averages 86.2 points while outscoring opponents by 30.2 points per game.

Tennessee averages 77.6 points, 21.6 more per game than the 56.0 Texas gives up. Texas averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Tennessee gives up.

The Lady Volunteers and Longhorns face off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talaysia Cooper is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Lady Volunteers. Mia Pauldo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Booker is scoring 18.7 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

