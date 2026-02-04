No. 3 UConn remains perfect in Big East play and extends winning streak to 18 by rolling past Xavier

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. had 17 points, Tarris Reed Jr. added 14 points, and Braylon Mullins had…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. had 17 points, Tarris Reed Jr. added 14 points, and Braylon Mullins had all 13 of his points in the first half as third-ranked UConn rolled to a 92-60 victory over Xavier on Tuesday night to remain perfect in Big East play.

Eric Reibe had 14 points and Jayden Ross had 11 points as UConn (22-1, 12-0) extended its winning streak to 18 games. It is the third-longest winning streak in UConn men’s basketball history and the longest since the 1998-99 season. The 12-0 start in the Big East is the best since UConn’s 1995-96 team won its first 14 conference games.

All Wright had 14 points while Roddie Anderson III and Malik Messina-Moore added 10 points each for Xavier (12-11, 4-8). Tre Carroll, the Big East’s leading scorer who averaged 26.4 points over his previous five games, was held to nine points.

Mullins had 10 of UConn’s first 12 points as the Huskies raced to a 16-2 lead. UConn shot 61% in the first half to take a 50-22 lead at halftime. The 28-point halftime lead is the largest in conference play for UConn this season. The Huskies won consecutive conference games by more than 20 points for just the second time in the last 10 seasons.

NO. 4 Duke 67, BOSTON COLLEGE 49

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 19 points and 12 rebounds as Duke took control early in beating Boston College for its 10th straight victory.

Isaiah Evans scored 12 for the Blue Devils (21-1, 10-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who posted their fewest points in a league game this season but still rolled to a comfortable win ahead of Saturday’s showdown with rival North Carolina.

Boston College (9-13, 2-7), which has lost three in a row and seven of nine, matched its season-low point total. Fred Payne had 14 points for the Eagles, who are 0-4 against ranked opponents over the past month.

NO. 18 VIRGINIA 67, PITTSBURGH 47

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Sam Lewis scored 15 points, Thijs De Ridder had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Virginia beat Pittsburgh while scoring its fewest points this season.

De Ridder, the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week, had his third double-double of the season. Chance Mallory scored 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting for the Cavaliers (19-3, 8-2 ACC), and Malik Thomas had 10 points.

Virginia has won three straight and eight of nine, with its only loss in that stretch coming to now-No. 14 North Carolina.

The Cavaliers’ previous scoring low was 70 points in a win over Stanford on Jan. 10. A low-scoring, defense-first squad under Tony Bennett, Virginia came in averaging 84 points per game this season under first-year coach Ryan Odom.

Cameron Corhen and Nojus Indrusaitis scored 11 points apiece for the Panthers (9-14, 2-8), who have lost eight of 10.

NO. 19 SAINT LOUIS 91, DAVIDSON 82

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Brady Dunlap went 6 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with a career-high 22 points as Saint Louis used a second-half rally to beat Davidson for its 16th straight win.

Robbie Avila scored 17 and Amari McCottrey added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Billikens (22-1, 10-0 Atlantic 10), who trailed by 13 in the first half.

Saint Louis is three victories from matching its longest winning streak of 19 games set during the 2013-14 season.

Josh Scovens had 17 points and Parker Friedrichsen scored 15 for Davidson (13-9, 5-5).

NO. 22 ST. JOHN’S 68, DEPAUL 56

CHICAGO (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor had 16 points and nine rebounds as St. John’s beat DePaul for its eighth straight victory.

Bryce Hopkins scored 15 points, Oziyah Sellers added 13 and the Red Storm (17-5, 10-1 Big East) gave Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino his 902nd career win.

St. John’s shook off a sluggish first half before taking control in the second and withstanding a late push, sending DePaul (12-11, 4-8) to its third consecutive loss. The Red Storm improved to 6-0 in road games, the program’s best stretch since 1982-83.

Layden Blocker scored 13 points for DePaul, which lost its 24th straight game against Top 25 teams. The Blue Demons have not beaten a ranked opponent since taking down then-No. 8 Xavier on Jan. 18, 2023.

NO. 23 MIAMI (OH) 73, BUFFALO 71

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Luke Skaljac scored a career-high 19 points and Miami (Ohio) held on for a victory over Buffalo, extending the longest winning streak in Mid-American Conference history to 23 games.

Brant Byers added 11 points for the RedHawks (23-0, 11-0), and Peter Suder had 10 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Miami and Arizona (22-0) remain the only unbeaten teams in Division I.

Angelo Brizzi scored 22 points and Daniel Freitag had 18 to lead Buffalo (14-9, 4-7). The Bulls have lost seven of eight games following a 13-2 start that was the second-best in the program’s Division I history.

NO. 25 TENNESSEE 84, MISSISSIPPI 66

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nate Ament scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half to lead Tennessee to its fourth consecutive victory Tuesday night with a win over Mississippi.

The Volunteers (16-6, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) led 67-51 with 6:15 left when Rebels guard AJ Storr had the ball stripped from him and was called for a foul. Ole Miss coach Chris Beard was incensed and got ejected after being called for two technicals.

Tennessee hit three free throws and then Ament converted a three-point play to put the game out of reach.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 20 points for Tennessee. J.P. Estrella had 12 and Bishop Boswell added 10.

Ole Miss (11-11, 3-6) lost its fourth straight. Storr and Patton Pinkins had 15 points apiece to lead the Rebels. Ilias Kamardine added 11 and Eduardo Klafke scored 10.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.