No. 3 Houston hosts Haggerty and Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (10-14, 1-10 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (22-2, 10-1 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on No. 3 Houston after PJ Haggerty scored 24 points in Kansas State’s 91-62 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cougars are 12-0 in home games. Houston scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 17.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 1-10 in Big 12 play. Kansas State is eighth in the Big 12 scoring 80.9 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Houston is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, the same percentage Kansas State allows to opponents. Kansas State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Houston allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Cenac Jr. is averaging 9.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Abdi Bashir Jr. averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Haggerty is shooting 47.0% and averaging 23.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 71.8 points, 26.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

