No. 25 Washington visits No. 15 Iowa following Howell’s 34-point outing

Washington Huskies (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-5, 9-3 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Washington visits No. 15 Iowa after Avery Howell scored 34 points in Washington’s 91-86 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 11-1 at home. Iowa is 15-5 against opponents over .500.

The Huskies are 8-5 in conference games. Washington averages 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game.

Iowa averages 79.9 points, 19.0 more per game than the 60.9 Washington gives up. Washington averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Iowa allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Stuelke is averaging 14 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Chazadi Wright is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Howell averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Sayvia Sellers is shooting 50.3% and averaging 21.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

