No. 25 Washington takes on conference foe Oregon

Oregon Ducks (18-8, 6-7 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (18-7, 8-6 Big Ten)

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes No. 25 Washington and Oregon square off on Sunday.

The Huskies are 12-3 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 37.2 rebounds. Avery Howell paces the Huskies with 8.4 boards.

The Ducks are 6-7 in Big Ten play. Oregon is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Washington averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Oregon gives up. Oregon has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Washington have averaged.

The Huskies and Ducks square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sayvia Sellers is averaging 19.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. Howell is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Katie Fiso is averaging 14.6 points and 6.9 assists for the Ducks. Ehis Etute is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

