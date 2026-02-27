No. 25 Princeton women force 26 turnovers in a 97-47 rout of Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Fadima Tall, Madison St. Rose and Emily Eadie each scored 13 points to help No. 25…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Fadima Tall, Madison St. Rose and Emily Eadie each scored 13 points to help No. 25 Princeton rout Dartmouth 97-47 on Friday night.

Princeton (22-3, 10-2 Ivy League) has won 19 of its last 21 games — with both losses coming against Columbia. The Tigers improved to 31-1 against the Big Green since the 2009-10 season.

Princeton pulled away by outscoring Dartmouth 32-12 in the third quarter. Toby Nweke and Grace O’Sullivan made back-to-back 3-pointers, and Skye Belker scored on two straight possessions to cap Princeton’s 25-4 third-quarter run for a 65-30 lead.

Princeton added a 13-2 run to begin the fourth for an 85-40 lead.

Belker and Nweke each scored 12 points and Taylor Charles had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Princeton, which did not have a double-digit scorer until the fourth quarter. Nweke made five of Princeton’s 20 steals. The Tigers shot 57% from the field and outrebounded the Big Green 40-23.

Dartmouth (10-15, 1-11) was led by Zeynep Ozel and Jacalyn Myrthil with nine points apiece. The Big Green turned it over 26 times and attempted 29 less field goals than Princeton.

Up next

Princeton: Stays on the road to play Harvard on Saturday.

Dartmouth: Hosts Pennsylvania on Saturday.

