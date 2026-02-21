No. 24 Wisconsin hosts Iowa after Carrington’s 20-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (18-8, 10-5 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (18-8, 10-5 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Wisconsin hosts Iowa after Braeden Carrington scored 20 points in Wisconsin’s 86-69 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Badgers are 13-2 on their home court. Wisconsin has a 17-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Hawkeyes are 9-6 against conference opponents. Iowa is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wisconsin is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa has shot at a 49.5% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The Badgers and Hawkeyes face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Blackwell averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Nicholas Boyd is shooting 46.4% and averaging 21.3 points over the past 10 games.

Bennett Stirtz is averaging 20.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Hawkeyes. Cooper Koch is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 83.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 24.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

