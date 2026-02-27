No. 24 Louisville takes on Clemson following Brown’s 24-point game

Louisville Cardinals (20-8, 9-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (20-8, 10-5 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (20-8, 9-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (20-8, 10-5 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Louisville takes on Clemson after Mikel Brown Jr. scored 24 points in Louisville’s 77-74 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Tigers are 11-3 on their home court. Clemson has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 9-6 against ACC opponents. Louisville has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Clemson makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Louisville averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Clemson gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.7 points. Ace Buckner is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Brown is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Cardinals. Ryan Conwell is averaging 16.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

