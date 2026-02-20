No. 23 BYU hosts No. 6 Iowa State after Dybantsa’s 35-point showing

Iowa State Cyclones (23-3, 10-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (19-7, 7-6 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (23-3, 10-3 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (19-7, 7-6 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 BYU takes on No. 6 Iowa State after AJ Dybantsa scored 35 points in BYU’s 75-68 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cougars have gone 10-2 at home. BYU ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 2.6.

The Cyclones are 10-3 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State has a 17-3 record against teams over .500.

BYU averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Iowa State gives up. Iowa State averages 9.2 more points per game (83.7) than BYU gives up to opponents (74.5).

The Cougars and Cyclones square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Dybantsa is averaging 24.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Milan Momcilovic is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 14.7 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 81.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

