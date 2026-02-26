No. 21 Miami (OH) takes on Western Michigan, looks for 13th straight road win

Miami (OH) RedHawks (28-0, 15-0 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (10-18, 4-11 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (28-0, 15-0 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (10-18, 4-11 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Miami (OH) will try to keep its 12-game road win streak alive when the RedHawks take on Western Michigan.

The Broncos are 7-6 in home games. Western Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. Jayden Brewer paces the Broncos with 6.7 boards.

The RedHawks are 15-0 in MAC play. Miami (OH) is the MAC leader with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Eian Elmer averaging 5.3.

Western Michigan is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 11.8 more points per game (91.6) than Western Michigan allows (79.8).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Miami (OH) won 87-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Almar Atlason led Miami (OH) with 21 points, and Brewer led Western Michigan with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brewer is averaging 12.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Justice Williams is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Brant Byers is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the RedHawks. Peter Suder is averaging 18.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 88.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

