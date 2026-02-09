No. 21 Arkansas visits LSU after Mackinnon’s 26-point game

Arkansas Razorbacks (17-6, 7-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-9, 2-8 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (17-6, 7-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (14-9, 2-8 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts No. 21 Arkansas after Max Mackinnon scored 26 points in LSU’s 83-71 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 9-4 in home games. LSU ranks seventh in the SEC in rebounding with 34.8 rebounds. Marquel Sutton leads the Tigers with 7.7 boards.

The Razorbacks have gone 7-3 against SEC opponents. Arkansas has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

LSU’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Arkansas gives up. Arkansas averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that LSU allows.

The Tigers and Razorbacks meet Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackinnon is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.0 points for the Tigers. Rashad King is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 20.5 points and 6.3 assists for the Razorbacks. Meleek Thomas is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 73.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 86.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

