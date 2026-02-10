No. 2 UCLA visits No. 13 Michigan State after Vanslooten’s 20-point performance

UCLA Bruins (23-1, 13-0 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (20-4, 9-4 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

UCLA Bruins (23-1, 13-0 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (20-4, 9-4 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Michigan State hosts No. 2 UCLA after Grace Vanslooten scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 81-70 victory against the Penn State Lady Lions.

The Spartans are 10-2 in home games. Michigan State is fourth in the Big Ten with 18.5 assists per game led by Kennedy Blair averaging 5.4.

The Bruins are 13-0 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA averages 22.3 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Charlisse Leger-Walker with 5.7.

Michigan State scores 85.3 points, 28.3 more per game than the 57.0 UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.7 per game Michigan State allows.

The Spartans and Bruins face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Shumate is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 6.9 points. Vanslooten is shooting 47.5% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

Lauren Betts is averaging 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bruins. Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 83.5 points, 37.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

