No. 2 UCLA routs No. 13 Michigan State 86-63 for its 18th straight win

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lauren Betts had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists and No. 2 UCLA pushed its winning streak to 18 games by thumping No. 13 Michigan State 86-63 on Wednesday night.

Kiki Rice finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Bruins (24-1, 14-0 Big Ten). Gabriela Jaquez added 13 points, all in the first half, and Gianni Kneepkens chipped in 12.

UCLA now has nine wins over ranked opponents, six in conference play.

Rashunda Jones scored 15 points and Emma Shumate had 12 for the Spartans (20-5, 9-5), who have dropped three of their last four games. Grace VanSlooten and Kennedy Blair, the team’s top scorers entering the game, were held to a combined 18 points on 6-for-25 shooting.

UCLA, which led by 31 points, outscored Michigan State 56-22 in the paint and had a 48-28 rebounding advantage.

NO. 1 UCONN 94, CREIGHTON 44

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd had 19 points, including three 3-pointers to become the 10th player in UConn history with 250 career 3s, and the Huskies cruised to a win over Creighton.

Allie Ziebell had 20 points and Sarah Strong finished with 16 as UConn (26-0, 15-0 Big East) won its 42nd consecutive game. Ashlynn Shade and Kayleigh Heckel added 13 points each in the Huskies’ 53rd consecutive Big East regular-season win.

Elizabeth Gentry had 12 points and Kennedy Townsend had 10 points for Creighton (12-13, 8-8).

Creighton made its first three shots from 3-point range to take a pair of early leads. The Bluejays were 3 for 13 from 3-point range in the rest of the half.

Fudd had five points and an assist during a 12-2 run in the first quarter. A jumper by Fudd with 2:59 left in the first quarter gave the Huskies their first double-digit lead. Heckel and Fudd combined for 16 points in the second quarter. The Huskies scored 15 of the first 17 points in the quarter. In the two games this season, UConn has outscored the Bluejays 56-17 in the second quarter.

It was more of the same in the third quarter. Fudd hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Huskies up 60-31. She helped UConn shoot a season-high 53.8% from 3-point range as the Huskies won by at least 30 points for a program record 14th game in a row.

NO. 15 IOWA 65, NO. 25 WASHINGTON 56

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Chazadi Wright scored 21 points, Hannah Stuelke posted her seventh double-double this season, and Iowa beat Washington to end a three-game losing streak.

Wright finished 5 of 8 from 3-point range and distributed a team-high four assists. Stuelke scored 14 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds, and Ava Heiden added 11 points for Iowa (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten).

Elle Ladine scored 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting, Sayvia Sellers added 14 points and Avery Howell grabbed 10 rebounds for the Huskies (18-7, 8-6).

Both teams shot 46% from the field, with each shooting 25 of 54.

Sellers made two foul shots to bring Washington within 51-47 less than a minute into the fourth quarter. But Wright followed with a four-point play for a 55-47 advantage and the Hawkeyes maintained a safe margin from there.

NO. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 106, UCF 56

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Riley Makalusky scored 20 points in 20 minutes off the bench, Kierra Wheeler scored 18 points, and West Virginia blew out UCF for the Mountaineers’ fourth straight win.

Makalusky, a junior forward, had her highest scoring game since she was a freshman playing for Butler. She made 7 of 10 shots overall, 3 of 4 3-pointers and went 3 for 3 at the free-throw line.

Sydney Woodley scored 16 points off the bench, Jordan Harrison and Gia Cooke 12 each and Sydney Shaw 10. Wheeler and Shaw grabbed nine rebounds each. Harrison, who had at least 14 points and five steals in her past four games, had four steals and eight assists.

West Virginia had a 41-0 advantage in points after turnovers. The Mountaineers had only seven turnovers to 23 for UCF.

West Virginia (21-5, 11-3 Big 12) led 13-4 after 5 1/2 minutes of play, then extended the lead to 24-6 thanks to an 11-0 run. The Mountaineers led 24-8 after one quarter and the lead reached 25 points after back-to-back 3-pointers by Makalusky, who scored 12 points in the first half. West Virginia led 45-22 at halftime.

