No. 2 UCLA aims for 25th win this season in matchup with Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (14-12, 3-11 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (24-1, 14-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Bruins host the Indiana.

The Bruins have gone 11-0 in home games. UCLA averages 22.4 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Charlisse Leger-Walker with 5.6.

The Hoosiers have gone 3-11 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCLA makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Indiana averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UCLA gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leger-Walker is averaging 8.8 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bruins. Lauren Betts is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Shay Ciezki is shooting 54.4% and averaging 24.1 points for the Hoosiers. Maya Makalusky is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 84.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

