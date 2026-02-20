No. 2 Houston Cougars face the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats (24-2, 11-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (23-3, 11-2 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Arizona Wildcats (24-2, 11-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (23-3, 11-2 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Arizona visits No. 2 Houston.

The Cougars are 13-0 in home games. Houston scores 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 11-2 in Big 12 play. Arizona is third in the Big 12 with 17.7 assists per game led by Jaden Bradley averaging 4.7.

Houston makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Arizona scores 26.1 more points per game (87.7) than Houston gives up (61.6).

The Cougars and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Sharp averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Kingston Flemings is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Brayden Burries averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Bradley is averaging 12.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 40.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

