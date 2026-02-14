No. 19 West Virginia visits No. 17 TCU after Miles’ 40-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (21-5, 11-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (22-4, 10-3 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 8…

West Virginia Mountaineers (21-5, 11-3 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (22-4, 10-3 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 TCU plays No. 19 West Virginia after Olivia Miles scored 40 points in TCU’s 83-67 win over the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs are 15-0 in home games. TCU ranks fifth in college basketball with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles averaging 6.3.

The Mountaineers are 11-3 against conference opponents. West Virginia averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 17-3 when winning the turnover battle.

TCU scores 80.3 points, 21.0 more per game than the 59.3 West Virginia allows. West Virginia has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points higher than the 33.7% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

The Horned Frogs and Mountaineers square off Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is averaging 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Horned Frogs. Marta Suarez is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gia Cooke is averaging 14.2 points for the Mountaineers. Jordan Harrison is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 11.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

