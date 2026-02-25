No. 19 BYU gets blown out at home as UCF makes 14 3-pointers in a 97-84 win

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Themus Fulks had 24 points and 11 assists, Jordan Burks also scored 24 and UCF shot…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Themus Fulks had 24 points and 11 assists, Jordan Burks also scored 24 and UCF shot 14 of 24 from 3-point range to run away from No. 19 BYU for a 97-84 upset Tuesday night.

Jamichael Stillwell added 12 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the Knights (20-7, 9-6 Big 12) earned their first victory over the Cougars by outscoring them 44-34 in the paint and shooting 56% from the field — including 58% on 3s.

AJ Dybantsa led BYU with 29 points and eight rebounds. Robert Wright III had 20 points on 7-of-21 shooting, and Aleksej Kostic scored 14 off the bench. The Cougars (20-8, 8-7) shot 41% from the floor and trailed the entire way.

UCF got off to a blistering start on offense and didn’t let up. The Knights went 11 of 16 from 3-point territory and shot 57% from the field overall before halftime.

Burks drained three corner 3s over four possessions to cap an 18-4 run that put UCF ahead 23-8. Four of the Knights’ first nine field goals were transition baskets, including two of Burks’ long-distance buckets, and they started 9 of 11 from the floor overall.

It didn’t get much better for BYU as the first half progressed. UCF outscored the Cougars 25-10 over the final 9:21 of the period to go up 52-28 at halftime. Fulks made four baskets over a three-minute stretch to cap the surge, helping the Knights set a season high for points in a half.

UCF opened the second with a 12-0 spurt powered by three straight baskets from John Bol to take its largest lead at 64-28.

Up next

UCF hosts Baylor on Saturday.

BYU visits West Virginia on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.