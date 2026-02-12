No. 18 Saint Louis Billikens face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers, seek 18th straight win

Saint Louis Billikens (23-1, 11-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-19, 2-10 A-10) Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (23-1, 11-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-19, 2-10 A-10)

Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Saint Louis will attempt to prolong its 17-game win streak with a victory against Loyola Chicago.

The Ramblers have gone 4-9 in home games. Loyola Chicago allows 77.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.0 points per game.

The Billikens are 11-0 in conference matchups. Saint Louis is third in the A-10 giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 36.4% shooting.

Loyola Chicago makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (36.4%). Saint Louis averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Loyola Chicago allows.

The Ramblers and Billikens match up Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 9.1 points. Joshua Ola-Joseph is averaging 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trey Green averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Robbie Avila is averaging 12.7 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Billikens: 10-0, averaging 85.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

