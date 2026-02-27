No. 17 Alabama visits No. 22 Tennessee after Allen’s 23-point performance

Alabama Crimson Tide (21-7, 11-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (20-8, 10-5 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (21-7, 11-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (20-8, 10-5 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Alabama visits No. 22 Tennessee after Amari Allen scored 23 points in Alabama’s 100-75 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Volunteers have gone 14-1 at home. Tennessee ranks second in the SEC in rebounding with 39.9 rebounds. Nate Ament leads the Volunteers with 6.5 boards.

The Crimson Tide are 11-4 against SEC opponents. Alabama ranks eighth in college basketball with 37.8 rebounds per game led by Allen averaging 7.5.

Tennessee makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Alabama averages 23.8 more points per game (92.9) than Tennessee gives up (69.1).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Tennessee won 79-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Ament led Tennessee with 29 points, and Labaron Philon led Alabama with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, while averaging 18.1 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals. Ament is averaging 22.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Philon is shooting 50.3% and averaging 21.3 points for the Crimson Tide. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 92.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

