No. 16 Texas Tech hosts Colorado after Toppin’s 22-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (14-10, 4-7 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-6, 7-3 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Texas Tech plays Colorado after JT Toppin scored 22 points in Texas Tech’s 70-63 victory against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Red Raiders have gone 11-1 at home. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 with 16.0 assists per game led by Christian Anderson averaging 7.5.

The Buffaloes are 4-7 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas Tech scores 82.3 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 78.1 Colorado allows. Colorado averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Texas Tech allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Atwell is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 12.3 points. Toppin is shooting 54.4% and averaging 22.7 points over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Johnson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Barrington Hargress is averaging 14.7 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Buffaloes: 3-7, averaging 73.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

