No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels host No. 21 Louisville Cardinals

Louisville Cardinals (20-7, 9-5 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (21-6, 9-5 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Louisville Cardinals (20-7, 9-5 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (21-6, 9-5 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 North Carolina plays No. 21 Louisville.

The Tar Heels are 15-0 on their home court. North Carolina averages 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Cardinals are 9-5 in ACC play. Louisville ranks 61st in college basketball averaging 11.8 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.1% from deep. Ryan Conwell leads the team averaging 3.3 makes while shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

North Carolina’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Louisville allows. Louisville has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Cardinals match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Wilson is averaging 19.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tar Heels. Luka Bogavac is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Conwell is averaging 18.3 points for the Cardinals. Mikel Brown Jr. is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.