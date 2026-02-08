No. 16 Kentucky takes on No. 4 Texas following Key’s 27-point outing

Kentucky Wildcats (18-6, 5-5 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (22-2, 8-2 SEC) Austin, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Kentucky Wildcats (18-6, 5-5 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (22-2, 8-2 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky visits No. 4 Texas after Teonni Key scored 27 points in Kentucky’s 84-83 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Longhorns are 15-0 on their home court. Texas averages 87.8 points while outscoring opponents by 33.0 points per game.

The Wildcats are 5-5 in SEC play. Kentucky is sixth in the SEC with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Clara Strack averaging 10.6.

Texas’ average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Kentucky gives up. Kentucky has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 37.0% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Oldacre is averaging 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Longhorns. Madison Booker is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Strack is averaging 16.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Wildcats. Tonie Morgan is averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

