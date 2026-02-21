No. 15 Baylor beats Arizona 74-60 as Taliah Scott scores 22

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott made all 11 of her foul shots and scored 22, reserve Marcayla Johnson added…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott made all 11 of her foul shots and scored 22, reserve Marcayla Johnson added 12 points and 15th-ranked Baylor beat Arizona 74-60 on Saturday.

Johnson scored 10 of her points in the first half, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 10 and Bella Fontleroy grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bears (23-6, 12-4 Big 12), who were coming off a 31-point road loss against No. 20 Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Reserve Noelani Cornfield and Daniah Trammell each scored 11 points and Molly Ladwig 10 for Arizona (11-16, 2-14).

The Wildcats entered with a four-game losing streak and had dropped 10 of 11. Despite their struggles, they turned a 10-8 lead just past the midway mark of the first quarter into a 10-point lead with a 12-4 run in less than three minutes.

Arizona led 22-15 after the first period and had eight players enter the scoring column before halftime.

Baylor responded in the second quarter,outscoring Arizona 23-8. Scott’s 3-pointer with 3:08 before halftime put Baylor up 31-28 and the Bears went to the break up 38-30.

Fontleroy’s jumper with 8:56 made it 42-31 and Arizona led by double digits for nearly all the second half.

NO. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 72, OKLAHOMA STATE 40

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Gia Cooke scored 21 points, Kierra Wheeler added 18 and 10 rebounds for West Virginia in a win over Oklahoma State.

Jordan Harrison added 12 for the Mountaineers (22-6, 12-4 Big 12). Cooke knocked down five 3-pointers and Wheeler earned her seventh double-double of the season. West Virginia shot 29 of 57 (51%) from the field as a team, compared to Oklahoma State’s 23%.

The Cowgirls (21-8, 10-6) were led by Stailee Heard, who scored 13.

The Mountaineers started the game on an 8-0 run and were leading by double-digits before the first quarter ended. An 18-2 run in the second quarter that saw the Mountaineers drain the last 12 points of the half put them ahead 49-23. West Virginia scored the first six points of the third quarter, extending the run to 24-2.

COLORADO 75, NO. 20 TEXAS TECH 68

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Desiree Wooten had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists to help Colorado beat Texas Tech to extend its win streak to five games.

Colorado (19-8, 10-5 Big 12) has won eight of its last nine.

Zyanna Walker scored 14 points, Anaelle Dutat had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Logyn Greer added 12 points for the Buffaloes.

Jalynn Bristow had 18 points and four blocks for Texas Tech (24-5, 11-5). Snudda Collins added 13 points and Bailey Maupin scored 12.

Maupin hit a 3-pointer that trimmed Texas Tech’s deficit to a point with 1:30 left but, with the shot clock winding down, Wooten hit a pull-up jumper that made it 71-68. The Lady Raiders committed turnovers on their next two possessions before Dutat and Wooten each hit two free throws to cap the scoring.

Colorado scored 27 points off 17 Lady Raiders turnovers and outrebounded Texas Tech 32-17. The Buffaloes were plus-12 (15-3) on the offensive glass and outscored Texas Tech, which shot a season-high 58% (26 of 45) from the field, 17-2 in second-chance points.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.