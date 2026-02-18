No. 13 Iowa plays Purdue following Heiden’s 27-point outing

Iowa Hawkeyes (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-13, 4-10 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Iowa Hawkeyes (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-13, 4-10 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Iowa visits Purdue after Ava Heiden scored 27 points in Iowa’s 80-67 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Boilermakers are 11-4 in home games. Purdue is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Hawkeyes are 11-3 in conference games. Iowa is third in college basketball with 20.9 assists per game led by Chazadi Wright averaging 4.7.

Purdue’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Iowa allows. Iowa has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Layden is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 10.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals. Tara Daye is averaging 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Wright is averaging 13.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawkeyes. Heiden is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

