No. 12 Purdue hosts Oregon following Loyer’s 29-point showing

Oregon Ducks (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Oregon Ducks (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Purdue plays Oregon after Fletcher Loyer scored 29 points in Purdue’s 93-63 victory over the Maryland Terrapins.

The Boilermakers have gone 10-2 in home games. Purdue is sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Trey Kaufman-Renn leads the Boilermakers with 8.4 boards.

The Ducks are 1-10 in conference play. Oregon has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Purdue makes 51.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Oregon averages 72.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the 69.0 Purdue gives up to opponents.

The Boilermakers and Ducks face off Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Smith is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Boilermakers. Loyer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kwame Evans Jr. is averaging 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Ducks. TK Simpkins is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Ducks: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

