No. 11 Virginia visits Boozer and No. 1 Duke

Virginia Cavaliers (25-3, 13-2 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (26-2, 14-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Duke hosts No. 11 Virginia after Cameron Boozer scored 24 points in Duke’s 100-56 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Blue Devils have gone 13-0 in home games. Duke is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 13-2 against conference opponents. Virginia has an 18-3 record against opponents above .500.

Duke scores 83.0 points, 15.2 more per game than the 67.8 Virginia gives up. Virginia scores 19.4 more points per game (82.3) than Duke gives up (62.9).

The Blue Devils and Cavaliers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Thijs De Ridder is averaging 16 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Sam Lewis is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

