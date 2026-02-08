No. 11 Oklahoma visits No. 7 Vanderbilt after Blakes’ 37-point outing

Oklahoma Sooners (17-5, 5-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (22-2, 8-2 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oklahoma Sooners (17-5, 5-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (22-2, 8-2 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Vanderbilt hosts No. 11 Oklahoma after Mikayla Blakes scored 37 points in Vanderbilt’s 84-83 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Commodores are 12-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt ranks ninth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 62.3 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Sooners are 5-4 in conference play. Oklahoma averages 88.0 points while outscoring opponents by 24.1 points per game.

Vanderbilt averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma scores 25.7 more points per game (88.0) than Vanderbilt allows to opponents (62.3).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justine Pissott is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 11.3 points. Blakes is averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Aaliyah Chavez is shooting 38.4% and averaging 18.5 points for the Sooners. Raegan Beers is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 27.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Sooners: 6-4, averaging 81.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.