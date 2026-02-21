No. 11 Oklahoma hosts Barker and No. 21 Tennessee

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-9, 8-5 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (20-6, 8-5 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-9, 8-5 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (20-6, 8-5 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Tennessee plays No. 11 Oklahoma after Janiah Barker scored 29 points in Tennessee’s 82-74 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Sooners are 12-2 on their home court. Oklahoma scores 86.7 points while outscoring opponents by 20.6 points per game.

The Lady Volunteers are 8-5 in conference games. Tennessee ranks second in the SEC with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Lazaria Spearman averaging 3.1.

Oklahoma makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Tennessee averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Oklahoma allows.

The Sooners and Lady Volunteers match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Chavez averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Raegan Beers is averaging 15.8 points and 10.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Talaysia Cooper is averaging 15.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 steals for the Lady Volunteers. Barker is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Lady Volunteers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.