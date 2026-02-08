No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks host No. 1 Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats (23-0, 10-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (18-5, 8-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Arizona Wildcats (23-0, 10-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (18-5, 8-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona takes on No. 11 Kansas.

The Jayhawks have gone 10-1 in home games. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 36.2 rebounds. Flory Bidunga leads the Jayhawks with 8.9 boards.

The Wildcats are 10-0 in Big 12 play. Arizona ranks second in college basketball with 41.1 rebounds per game. Tobe Awaka paces the Wildcats with 9.9.

Kansas makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Arizona averages 22.0 more points per game (89.3) than Kansas allows (67.3).

The Jayhawks and Wildcats match up Monday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre White is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Darryn Peterson is shooting 47.3% and averaging 19.0 points over the past 10 games.

Brayden Burries is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals. Koa Peat is averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 87.9 points, 41.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

