No. 11 Kansas hosts Utah after McHenry’s 23-point game

Utah Utes (9-13, 1-8 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-5, 7-2 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (9-13, 1-8 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (17-5, 7-2 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on No. 11 Kansas after Don McHenry scored 23 points in Utah’s 71-63 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Jayhawks are 9-1 in home games. Kansas ranks fifth in college basketball with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Flory Bidunga averaging 6.2.

The Utes have gone 1-8 against Big 12 opponents. Utah is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

Kansas is shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.3% Utah allows to opponents. Utah averages 11.1 more points per game (78.8) than Kansas gives up (67.7).

The Jayhawks and Utes square off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and five assists for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Terrence Brown is averaging 21.4 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Utes. McHenry is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 74.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

