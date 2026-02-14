No. 11 Duke plays No. 21 North Carolina following Fournier’s 26-point showing

North Carolina Tar Heels (21-5, 10-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-6, 13-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (21-5, 10-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-6, 13-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Duke hosts No. 21 North Carolina after Toby Fournier scored 26 points in Duke’s 95-36 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Blue Devils are 9-1 on their home court. Duke ranks fifth in the ACC with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Emilee Skinner averaging 3.0.

The Tar Heels have gone 10-3 against ACC opponents. North Carolina leads the ACC giving up only 57.3 points per game while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

Duke’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Duke allows.

The Blue Devils and Tar Heels square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fournier is shooting 55.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nyla Harris is shooting 56.4% and averaging 11.2 points for the Tar Heels. Lanie Grant is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 78.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

