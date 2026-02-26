No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini host No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines (26-2, 16-1 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (22-6, 13-4 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Michigan visits No. 10 Illinois.

The Fighting Illini have gone 13-2 at home. Illinois is the Big Ten leader with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by David Mirkovic averaging 2.4.

The Wolverines have gone 16-1 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan has a 22-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Illinois averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Michigan allows. Michigan scores 20.1 more points per game (89.1) than Illinois allows (69.0).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaton Wagler is averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Fighting Illini. Mirkovic is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Elliot Cadeau averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 3.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

