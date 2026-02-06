No. 1 UConn hosts Butler, seeks 25th victory this season

Butler Bulldogs (9-14, 3-10 Big East) at UConn Huskies (24-0, 13-0 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (9-14, 3-10 Big East) at UConn Huskies (24-0, 13-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Huskies host the Butler.

The Huskies are 11-0 on their home court. UConn ranks second in the Big East in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Sarah Strong leads the Huskies with 8.0 boards.

The Bulldogs are 3-10 in conference games. Butler is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

UConn makes 53.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.3 percentage points higher than Butler has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Butler has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points greater than the 33.6% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azzi Fudd is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 17.5 points and 2.4 steals. Strong is averaging 20.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Saniya Jackson is scoring 9.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Mallory Miller is averaging 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 90.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 16.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 55.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 56.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

