Nkrumah scores 20, Tennessee State knocks off UT Martin 67-42

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah scored 20 points as Tennessee State beat UT Martin 67-42 on Saturday.

Nkrumah also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (21-9, 15-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Travis Harper II added 16 points and five rebounds.

Matas Deniusas led the way for the Skyhawks (21-10, 13-7) with 13 points.

