Nkrumah leads Tennessee State against Southeast Missouri State after 26-point outing

Tennessee State Tigers (19-9, 13-5 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (18-11, 13-5 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Tennessee State Tigers (19-9, 13-5 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (18-11, 13-5 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays Southeast Missouri State after Aaron Nkrumah scored 26 points in Tennessee State’s 80-53 win over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Redhawks have gone 9-4 in home games. Southeast Missouri State has a 7-8 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers are 13-5 in OVC play. Tennessee State ranks fifth in the OVC with 13.4 assists per game led by Dante Harris averaging 4.6.

Southeast Missouri State is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Southeast Missouri State won the last meeting 91-82 on Dec. 20. Marqueas Bell scored 22 points points to help lead the Redhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Almodovar is shooting 42.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Redhawks. Brendan Terry is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Pitre is averaging 6.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 71.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.