NJIT plays Maine after Robinson’s 23-point game

NJIT Highlanders (14-12, 9-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-20, 4-7 America East) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (14-12, 9-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-20, 4-7 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Maine after Sebastian Robinson scored 23 points in NJIT’s 76-70 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Black Bears are 4-6 in home games. Maine is 3-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Highlanders are 9-2 against America East opponents. NJIT ranks fourth in the America East with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Melvyn Ebonkoli averaging 2.2.

Maine’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Maine gives up.

The Black Bears and Highlanders match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Carey is averaging nine points and 1.7 steals for the Black Bears. TJ Biel is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Robinson is averaging 13.9 points for the Highlanders. David Bolden is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 21.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.