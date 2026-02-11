NJIT faces New Hampshire on home losing streak

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-15, 2-8 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (14-10, 5-6 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-15, 2-8 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (14-10, 5-6 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT looks to break its three-game home losing streak with a victory over New Hampshire.

The Highlanders are 6-6 on their home court. NJIT ranks second in the America East in rebounding averaging 32.7 rebounds. Ava Locklear leads the Highlanders with 8.0 boards.

The Wildcats are 2-8 against conference opponents. New Hampshire ranks fifth in the America East with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Eva DeChent averaging 5.8.

NJIT makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). New Hampshire averages 56.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 65.0 NJIT gives up to opponents.

The Highlanders and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Kulyk is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 15.6 points. Alejandra Zuniga is averaging 19.3 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Maggie Cavanaugh averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc. DeChent is averaging 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 48.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

