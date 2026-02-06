NJIT faces Binghamton after Ebonkoli’s 20-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (5-19, 1-8 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (12-12, 7-2 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (5-19, 1-8 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (12-12, 7-2 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on Binghamton after Melvyn Ebonkoli scored 20 points in NJIT’s 81-56 victory over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Highlanders are 6-3 on their home court. NJIT has a 5-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bearcats are 1-8 against America East opponents. Binghamton is 3-8 against opponents over .500.

NJIT is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton averages 66.9 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 74.7 NJIT gives up.

The Highlanders and Bearcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Bolden is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 11.9 points and 1.5 steals. Sebastian Robinson is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 13.8 points and 6.3 assists for the Bearcats. Wes Peterson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.