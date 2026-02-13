Nicholls visits Elliott and Incarnate Word

Nicholls Colonels (12-11, 8-8 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-13, 8-8 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Nicholls Colonels (12-11, 8-8 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (10-13, 8-8 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Nicholls after Jorja Elliott scored 29 points in Incarnate Word’s 77-73 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cardinals are 7-4 in home games. Incarnate Word is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

The Colonels are 8-8 in conference matchups. Nicholls has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

Incarnate Word’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Nicholls gives up. Nicholls averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Incarnate Word allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliott is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Gwendlyn McGrew is averaging 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jesslynn Jalomo averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Sh’Diamond McKnight is shooting 31.1% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

