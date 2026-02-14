Nicholls earns 91-83 win against Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jaylen Searles and Zee Hamoda each scored 18 points as Nicholls beat Incarnate Word 91-83 on…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jaylen Searles and Zee Hamoda each scored 18 points as Nicholls beat Incarnate Word 91-83 on Saturday.

Searles also contributed six rebounds for the Colonels (11-15, 10-7 Southland Conference). Hamoda shot 6 for 7, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Jalik Dunkley had 17 points and shot 8 of 11 from the field and 1 for 6 from the line.

Jordan Pyke led the way for the Cardinals (10-16, 5-12) with 24 points and seven rebounds. Harold Woods added 16 points and seven rebounds for Incarnate Word. Davion Bailey also had 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.