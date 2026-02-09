Nicastro leads Western Illinois against Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-21, 3-11 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (19-4, 11-3 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-21, 3-11 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (19-4, 11-3 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Eastern Illinois after Mia Nicastro scored 33 points in Western Illinois’ 87-77 loss to the Tennessee State Lady Tigers.

The Leathernecks are 11-0 on their home court. Western Illinois leads the OVC averaging 76.7 points and is shooting 45.8%.

The Panthers are 3-11 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois ranks ninth in the OVC shooting 29.2% from 3-point range.

Western Illinois makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Eastern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Eastern Illinois has shot at a 36.2% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 37.8% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicastro is averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Addi Brownfield is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Charita Lewis is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.9 points. Ava Stoller is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

