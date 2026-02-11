Niavalurua and Oakland host Youngstown State

Youngstown State Penguins (12-13, 5-9 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (14-11, 10-4 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7…

Youngstown State Penguins (12-13, 5-9 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (14-11, 10-4 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts Youngstown State after Tuburu Niavalurua scored 22 points in Oakland’s 91-78 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 6-2 in home games. Oakland scores 83.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Penguins are 5-9 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon League allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

Oakland’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of Oakland have averaged.

The Golden Grizzlies and Penguins square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Robinson is averaging 16.9 points and six assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Niavalurua is averaging 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the past 10 games.

Andrew King is averaging 2.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Penguins. Cris Carroll is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Penguins: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

